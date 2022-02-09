Jefferson City Police looking for missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson City Police Department are looking for a missing teen, according to a post from the department.

Jason Sands Jr., 15, was last seen Feb. 4 by his father, who reported him missing on Feb. 6. Sands Jr. was last seen around 9 p.m. at Rush Strong School wearing a black jacket, sweat pants, green shoes and a black backpack.

Jefferson City Police Department Bulletin MISSING CHILD JASON SANDS JR. Age: 15 Sex: male Race: white Hair: brown... Posted by Jefferson City Police Department on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Those with information should call (865) 475-2002.

