Advertisement

Jefferson City Police looking for missing teen

Officials with the Jefferson City Police Department are looking for a missing teen.
Jason Sands Jr.
Jason Sands Jr.(JPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson City Police Department are looking for a missing teen, according to a post from the department.

Jason Sands Jr., 15, was last seen Feb. 4 by his father, who reported him missing on Feb. 6. Sands Jr. was last seen around 9 p.m. at Rush Strong School wearing a black jacket, sweat pants, green shoes and a black backpack.

Jefferson City Police Department Bulletin MISSING CHILD JASON SANDS JR. Age: 15 Sex: male Race: white Hair: brown...

Posted by Jefferson City Police Department on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Those with information should call (865) 475-2002.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sonny Beason
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested
Chloee Jenkins
Daughter of fallen Loudon Co. deputy rides horse set to carry father’s casket
Knox Co. Schools accused of not enforcing federal mask mandate
Crash and sign damage
Major accident on I-40 East causes significant congestion
Tenn. Man arrested
Tennessee man arrested, accused of physically abusing 3-month-old child

Latest News

Sgt. Chris Jenkins and his K-9 unit
WATCH: Loudon County hosts service for Sgt. killed in I-75 wreck
Few clouds, more wind and warmth today.
Brief warming trend starts today
Find Your Fun
Find Your Fun this Valentine’s Day weekend
Rural Metro responds to West Knox County housefire
Rural Metro responds to West Knox County housefire
Rural Metro, Knoxville Fire respond to Knox County house fire
Rural Metro, Knoxville Fire respond to Knox County house fire