Jefferson City Police looking for missing teen
Officials with the Jefferson City Police Department are looking for a missing teen.
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson City Police Department are looking for a missing teen, according to a post from the department.
Jason Sands Jr., 15, was last seen Feb. 4 by his father, who reported him missing on Feb. 6. Sands Jr. was last seen around 9 p.m. at Rush Strong School wearing a black jacket, sweat pants, green shoes and a black backpack.
Those with information should call (865) 475-2002.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.