Advertisement

King Soopers grocery store to reopen nearly 1 year after mass shooting left 10 dead

King Soopers is reopening Wednesday, nearly a year after a mass shooting at the store left 10...
King Soopers is reopening Wednesday, nearly a year after a mass shooting at the store left 10 people dead.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, that was the site of a deadly mass shooting is opening its doors again.

King Soopers will be reopening Wednesday, almost one year after a mass shooting left 10 people dead.

The store has been closed since the shooting on March 22, 2021. The store has been redesigned and fully remodeled.

A ceremony will be held at the store to remember the lives lost.

The suspect, 22-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa, was found incompetent to stand trial to proceed in his murder case in early December. He has since been transferred to a mental hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash and sign damage
Major accident on I-40 East causes significant congestion
Sonny Beason
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested
Christopher Savannah, 43, in court
Bond set at $1M for truck driver accused of killing LCSO sergeant
Tobias Carr, 38, Johnny Brown, 50, and Timothy Sarver, 45
Two Sullivan Co. escapees dead in North Carolina, one at large

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - September 18, 2021 - Quarterback Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
Tennessee Places 85 On 2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
UT Softball All American
UT Softball more than ready to open season
Sgt. Jenkins wake draws hundreds Tuesday night
From Texas to Tennessee, officers honor Sgt. Chris Jenkins
Knoxville Ice Bears
Guzda knocking on NHL door, Bellant returns to Ice Bears
For the first time, chimpanzees were spotted capturing insects and applying them to their own...
Chimps spotted using insects as ‘medicine’ to treat wounds