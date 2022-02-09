Advertisement

Knox Co. Board of Education discusses superintendent finalists

The role originally saw 18 candidates, but officials managed to narrow it down to three over the end of the fall semester.
Superintendent Bob Thomas
Superintendent Bob Thomas(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education narrowed down their superintendent search to three final candidates. The Board is set to discuss them at Wednesday’s Board of Education Meeting.

Board of Education Narrows Superintendent Search

The Knox Co. Board of Education is narrowing down the search for the next superintendent.

Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Knox County’s current superintendent, Bob Thomas, announced his retirement in September of last year via email.

“In discussions with my family over the summer, I made the decision to retire on June 30, 2022,” the email said. “However, due to all the work required to get school started and underway, I thought it best to make my announcement after the school year began. While there is much important work to be done, I wanted to make my plans clear so the Board of Education would have ample time to find the next superintendent for our district.”

The role originally saw 18 candidates, but officials managed to narrow it down to three over the end of the fall semester.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sonny Beason
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested
Chloee Jenkins
Horses carrying Sgt. Chris Jenkins housed at STAR equine center
Sgt. Chris Jenkins and his K-9 unit
“I wasn’t prepared for how much this hurts” | Loudon Co. hosts service for fallen Sgt.
Tenn. Man arrested
Tennessee man arrested, accused of physically abusing 3-month-old child
Knox Co. Schools accused of not enforcing federal mask mandate

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - April 20, 2021 - Power T basketball during practice at Pratt Pavilion in...
Vols set to battle Bulldogs
Find Your Fun
Find Your Fun this Valentine’s Day weekend
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
Jason Sands Jr.
Jefferson City Police looking for missing teen