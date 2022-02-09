Knox Co. Board of Education discusses superintendent finalists

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education narrowed down their superintendent search to three final candidates. The Board is set to discuss them at Wednesday’s Board of Education Meeting.

Knox County’s current superintendent, Bob Thomas, announced his retirement in September of last year via email.

“In discussions with my family over the summer, I made the decision to retire on June 30, 2022,” the email said. “However, due to all the work required to get school started and underway, I thought it best to make my announcement after the school year began. While there is much important work to be done, I wanted to make my plans clear so the Board of Education would have ample time to find the next superintendent for our district.”

The role originally saw 18 candidates, but officials managed to narrow it down to three over the end of the fall semester.

