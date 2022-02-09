Knoxville man arrested with 16 stolen shopping carts, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with six warrants out of Knox County is in jail after he was found in possession of 16 shopping carts, a report from law enforcement said.

Officers stopped Charles Branch’s F150, saying it matched the description of a suspicious vehicle. Branch told officers that he had a warrant out of Knox County, but when officers checked, they discovered Branch actually had six warrants out, the report said. Branch also reportedly admitted to stealing his license plate from a Knoxville Police Department facility.

While investigating, officers also found Branch to be in possession of 16 Food City shopping carts, the report said, which were taken to Dan’s Towing. Officers let a Food City employee know where to pick up the shopping carts.

