Only a few more days of warmth before our next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy the next two days of sunshine and warmer temperatures because a cold front arrives this weekend bringing back spotty rain and snow showers.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The wind will die down tonight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will get chilly once again with a low around 32 degrees. Patchy frost is likely Thursday morning.

Expect another beautiful and breezy day Thursday. Gusts up to 25 mph will help us get to near 57 degrees for our high temperatures.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is the warmest day, but wind gusts pick up to move up that high to 63 degrees. Gusts top out around 35 mph, but it’s still mostly sunny.

Clouds increase Saturday, with spotty rain showers and a high of 53 degrees. The trend for the cold front is still for scattered rain to light snow showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning, then some leftover mountain snowfall Sunday. Sunday afternoon comes with some cloud breaks, and it’s back to a chilly day at 40 degrees with a cold breeze.

Spotty snow this weekend (WVLT)

Your Valentine’s Day features a chilly high of 45 degrees. Isolated light rain to snow showers are possible, with leftover clouds. It will be a chilly evening, so you’ll want the warm coat for dinner plans!

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

