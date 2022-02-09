Advertisement

Rural Metro, Knoxville Fire respond to Knox County house fire

All occupants had gotten out, but one suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated on the scene.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro and Knoxville Fire responded to a house fire on Drinnen Road in East Knox County Wednesday morning.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the home, a release from Rural Metro said. All occupants had gotten out, but one suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated on the scene.

Crews were able to contain the damage and keep it to a minimum, the release said.

