Rural Metro responds to West Knox County housefire

Crews were able to contain the fire, but the home as a whole suffered major smoke damage.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro crews responded to a house fire in West Knox County Wednesday.

The fire was located on Schenley Road, where a home’s basement was on fire. All occupants and pets had left the home when crews arrived, and no one was injured.

Crews were able to contain the fire, but the home as a whole suffered major smoke damage.

