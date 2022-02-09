Second suspect dies following Anderson Co. police chase

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed, and two were injured, including a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, following a police chase that resulted in a crash, according to District Attorney Dave Clark.

Around 2 p.m. on Jan. 30, THP Trooper Austin Dean pursued a car with two people, according to Clark.

“This pursuit traveled over multiple roadways ending with both the subject vehicle and the T.H.P. cruiser leaving the roadway and crashing in the vicinity of the intersection of Mountain Road and Highway 441 in an unincorporated area of Anderson County,” the DA said.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as Elijah Morley of Dandridge and was pronounced dead. The passenger was identified as Dustin Dienst of Morristown. He sustained injuries and died at the hospital on Feb. 8, according to Clark.

“The completion of the investigation will now likely take several months and will be waiting on the blood toxicology report, final autopsy report, and the accident reconstruction report,” Clark said. “These results typically take months to be completed.”

Trooper Dean, who was involved in the crash, was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released, according to Clark.

The THP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene and conducted a crash reconstruction.

The incident is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the District Attorney General’s Office.

