TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Cookeville teen

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for 14-year-old Jazmine Christianna White.

White is bi-racial, 5′6″, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.

She was last seen Feb. 6, wearing black pants, black hoodie, black shoes, carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on where she might be is urged to call the Putnam Co. Sheriff’s Office at 931-528-8484 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

