Advertisement

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Cookeville teen

Jazmine Christianna White was last seen Feb, 6, wearing black pants, black hoodie, black shoes, carrying a black backpack.
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for...
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for Jazmine Christianna White(TBI)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for 14-year-old Jazmine Christianna White.

White is bi-racial, 5′6″, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.

She was last seen Feb. 6, wearing black pants, black hoodie, black shoes, carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on where she might be is urged to call the Putnam Co. Sheriff’s Office at 931-528-8484 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash and sign damage
Major accident on I-40 East causes significant congestion
Sonny Beason
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested
Christopher Savannah, 43, in court
Bond set at $1M for truck driver accused of killing LCSO sergeant
Tobias Carr, 38, Johnny Brown, 50, and Timothy Sarver, 45
Two Sullivan Co. escapees dead in North Carolina, one at large

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - September 18, 2021 - Quarterback Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
Tennessee Places 85 On 2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
UT Softball All American
UT Softball more than ready to open season
Sgt. Jenkins wake draws hundreds Tuesday night
From Texas to Tennessee, officers honor Sgt. Chris Jenkins
Knoxville Ice Bears
Guzda knocking on NHL door, Bellant returns to Ice Bears
From Tennessee to Texas, officers honor Sgt. Chris Jenkins
From Tennessee to Texas, officers honor Sgt. Chris Jenkins