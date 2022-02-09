Advertisement

Tennessee bill would ban teaching of LGBTQ+ issues in schools

A proposed Tennessee bill would ban the teaching of any LGBTQ+ issues in public schools across the state.
(City of Jackson)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A proposed Tennessee bill would ban the teaching of any LGBTQ+ issues in public schools across the state.

House Bill 800, proposed by Rep. Bruce Griffey, is set to ban textbooks and instructional materials that “promote, normalize, support, or address controversial social issues, such as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender (LGBT) lifestyles.” The bill alleges that the teaching of LGBTQ+ issues offends Christian Tennesseans.

The bill goes on to propose that teaching LGBTQ+ issues be treated with the same restrictions as teaching religion in class. Several Tennessee school systems already teach state-approved Christian bible courses in public schools.

HB800 is currently undergoing review to see how much it would cost the state to implement.

