Tennessee bill would ban teaching of LGBTQ+ issues in schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A proposed Tennessee bill would ban the teaching of any LGBTQ+ issues in public schools across the state.

House Bill 800, proposed by Rep. Bruce Griffey, is set to ban textbooks and instructional materials that “promote, normalize, support, or address controversial social issues, such as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender (LGBT) lifestyles.” The bill alleges that the teaching of LGBTQ+ issues offends Christian Tennesseans.

The bill goes on to propose that teaching LGBTQ+ issues be treated with the same restrictions as teaching religion in class. Several Tennessee school systems already teach state-approved Christian bible courses in public schools.

HB800 is currently undergoing review to see how much it would cost the state to implement.

HB0800 by WVLT News on Scribd

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.