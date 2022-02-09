Advertisement

Tennessee man arrested, accused of physically abusing 3 month old child

29-year-old Matthew Warne Mullins was arrested by detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On February 8, a Tennessee man was arrested on the charge of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect, according to a Facebook post.

29-year-old Matthew Warne Mullins of Jonesboro, Virginia (formerly of Harrogate, Tennessee) was arrested by detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the arrest came following an investigation that accused Mullins of physically abusing a three-month-old child that resulted in serious bodily injury to the child, according to the sheriff’s office.

