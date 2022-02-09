Tennessee man arrested, accused of physically abusing 3 month old child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On February 8, a Tennessee man was arrested on the charge of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect, according to a Facebook post.

29-year-old Matthew Warne Mullins of Jonesboro, Virginia (formerly of Harrogate, Tennessee) was arrested by detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the arrest came following an investigation that accused Mullins of physically abusing a three-month-old child that resulted in serious bodily injury to the child, according to the sheriff’s office.

