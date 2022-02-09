Advertisement

Tennessee Places 85 On 2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

The Vol football program had 34 members make the list
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 18, 2021 - Quarterback Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 18, 2021 - Quarterback Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athlet)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee placed 85 student-athletes on the 2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, which was announced Tuesday by league commissioner Greg Sankey.

The Vol football program had 34 members make the list, followed by women’s cross country with 17, women’s soccer with 14 and men’s cross country and volleyball with 10 each. The cross country teams combined for an overall increase of four from a year ago.

A total of 1,203 student-athletes were named to the 2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll. It includes the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball, and it is based on grades from the 2021 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

