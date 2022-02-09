From Texas to Tennessee, officers honor Sgt. Chris Jenkins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Days after Sgt. Chris Jenkins with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office lost his life, he was honored and remembered at the same high school he attended.

Once Andy Cabrera heard that Jenkins passed following a fatal car crash, he sprung into action.

“I made reservations and got here as fast as I could,” said Cabrera, who currently serves as an officer for the Houston Police Department.

Jenkins and Cabrera knew each other in the early 90′s when they both served in the Air Force. In 1994, Cabrera and Jenkins both went back home to Texas and Tennessee but their friendship didn’t end there.

“We kept in contact on a yearly basis, I’d reach out he’d reach out,” said Cabrera. “He always invited me to come back here and visit with his family and his relatives and it’s unfortunate that I’m here now. He was a good guy, a good person, he was my brother.”

Hundreds of people showed up to Loudon High School to pay their respects to Sgt. Jenkins Tuesday night. Some waiting for well over an hour just to get inside, showing their dedication to honoring a life lost.

For Cabrera, the motive for being there was simple. He said, “If it would have happened to me, I’m sure he would have been there as well.”

A memorial service is set to take place Wednesday at 1:00 PM at Loudon High School.

