Two killed in house fire in McMinn County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office, along with several volunteer fire departments, responded to an overnight fire in McMinn County.

Officials said it happened at around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning on County Road 361 near Niota. the Sheriff said there were two fatalities were reported as a result of the fire.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is now investigating, according to police. Officials have not released the cause of the fire at this time.

Area residents are asked to avoid the area this morning due to the presence of emergency vehicles and the on going investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we continue to learn more.

