Advertisement

Two killed in house fire in McMinn County

Officials said it happened at around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning on County Road 361 near Niota.
Officials said it happened at around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning on County Road 361 near Niota.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office, along with several volunteer fire departments, responded to an overnight fire in McMinn County.

Officials said it happened at around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning on County Road 361 near Niota. the Sheriff said there were two fatalities were reported as a result of the fire.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is now investigating, according to police. Officials have not released the cause of the fire at this time.

Area residents are asked to avoid the area this morning due to the presence of emergency vehicles and the on going investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sonny Beason
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested
Chloee Jenkins
Daughter of fallen Loudon Co. deputy rides horse set to carry father’s casket
Knox Co. Schools accused of not enforcing federal mask mandate
Crash and sign damage
Major accident on I-40 East causes significant congestion
Tenn. Man arrested
Tennessee man arrested, accused of physically abusing 3-month-old child

Latest News

Sgt. Chris Jenkins and his K-9 unit
WATCH: Loudon County hosts service for Sgt. killed in I-75 wreck
Few clouds, more wind and warmth today.
Brief warming trend starts today
Find Your Fun
Find Your Fun this Valentine’s Day weekend
Rural Metro responds to West Knox County housefire
Rural Metro responds to West Knox County housefire
Rural Metro, Knoxville Fire respond to Knox County house fire
Rural Metro, Knoxville Fire respond to Knox County house fire