UT Softball more than ready to open season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 22nd ranked Lady Vols will spend the first three weekends of the 2022 campaign on the road, opening their season on Friday, Feb. 11 at the Felsberg Invitational in Miami.

The home opener is set for Wednesday, March 2, when Tennessee plays host to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in an in-state midweek matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The Lady Vols return 13 players from the 2021 squad, highlighted by NFCA All-Americans Kiki Milloy and Ashley Rogers who have both garnered plenty of preseason recognition from numerous softball outlets. The duo was recently named to USA Softball’s Top 50 Watch List for Collegiate National Player of the Year following their successful 2021 campaigns.

The Southeastern Conference announced the TV schedule and network designations for the 2022 softball season on Tuesday. Fifteen Tennessee softball games will be televised on the ESPN family of networks throughout the course of the regular season this spring, the most of any team in the conference.

SEC Network will carry 10 of the Lady Vols’ games in 2022, including the entirety of the Texas A&M series in Knoxville April 16-18 and an early-season non-conference matchup with Washington at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational on Friday, Feb. 18. UT will appear on national television five times, beginning with back-to-back games on ESPNU to open the SPC Invite vs. Notre Dame and Florida State on Thursday, Feb. 17. The Lady Vols’ series finales at Florida (March 27) and Georgia (April 10) will air on ESPNU and ESPN2, respectively, before Tennessee hosts Virginia Tech on Wednesday, April 20, for a midweek non-conference bout on ESPNU.

The remainder of UT’s home and away SEC games and the Lady Vols’ remaining home non-conference matchups will be streamed online via SEC Network+ and the ESPN app. Live stream links for each contest will be added to the Tennessee softball schedule page when made available. The complete 2022 SEC softball TV schedule can be found at this link.

