Advertisement

VIDEO: Officers leap aside after Tesla on autopilot sends cruiser hurtling their way

Newly released dashcam video shows two officers jump out of the way of a crashed cruiser. (Source: WRAL/NASH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) - A dramatic close call was caught on video.

Newly released dashcam video shows two officers jump to safely when a Tesla on autopilot crashed into a deputy’s cruiser, which was then pushed into a state patrol car.

The out-of-control patrol car bumped the deputy.

It happened on the side of the road in Nash County in August 2020.

Authorities said the driver was watching a movie on his cell phone. He was taken into custody.

He told police he looked down for a minute.

Tesla said its autopilot feature requires active driver supervision, and it does not make the car autonomous.

A federal investigation has been launched into crashes like this one.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sonny Beason
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested
Chloee Jenkins
Daughter of fallen Loudon Co. deputy rides horse set to carry father’s casket
Knox Co. Schools accused of not enforcing federal mask mandate
Crash and sign damage
Major accident on I-40 East causes significant congestion
Tenn. Man arrested
Tennessee man arrested, accused of physically abusing 3-month-old child

Latest News

The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
As state mask rules taper, pressure shifts to school leaders
Following Newtown High School's win over Masuk in a dual meet on Feb. 2, Newtown's Marc Maurath...
High school wrestler gives opponent a special moment during dual meet
Sgt. Chris Jenkins and his K-9 unit
WATCH: Loudon County hosts service for Sgt. killed in I-75 wreck
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
CDC director looking at masking guidelines
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in...
Your Disney vacation photos could end up in the Smithsonian – here’s how