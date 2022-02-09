Vols set to battle Bulldogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 19th-ranked Tennessee basketball is set to play its second consecutive SEC road game this week, traveling to Starkville to take on Mississippi State on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch Wednesday’s game on ESPN2 and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analysis) will have the call.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Steve Hamer calling the action. The broadcast is also available on channel 81 on Sirius, SiriusXM and the SiriusXM app.

Tennessee (16-6, 7-3 SEC) has now won five consecutive SEC games after an 81-57 win at South Carolina on Saturday. South Carolina native Josiah-Jordan James led the Vols in scoring during Saturday’s win with a career-high 20 points, making four 3-pointers.

Zakai Zeigler, who was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday, was held scoreless in the first half, but finished the game with a career-high-tying 18 points. Fellow freshman guard Kennedy Chandler also recorded his second career double-double—scoring 11 points and dishing out 10 assists.

Wednesday nights game marks the lone regular season meeting between Tennessee and Mississippi State this season. The Vols have won four of the last five meetings with the Bulldogs

