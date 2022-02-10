Atlanta Braves World Series trophy to stop in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Atlanta Braves announced Thursday the World Series trophy would make a stop in Knoxville for the World Champions Trophy Tour following their 2021 World Series championship.

The trophy will be displayed inside Thompson-Boling Area during the Tennessee Men’s Basketball game on March 5. The time is to be announced.

The tour, which is set to begin on Feb. 15, will make 150 additional stops across ‘Braves Country’ in honor of the 151st year as a franchise.

“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the Postseason, and we are taking this Championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” said Derek Schiller, President & CEO of the Atlanta Braves in a news release.

This comes after Major League Baseball initiated a lockout on Dec. 2 following the expiration of a five-year collective bargaining agreement.

As of February, the lockout remains after a half-year of bickering over the sport’s economics. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Associated Press Thursday that spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to get a deal that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31.

Additional tour stops will be announced at a later date, a news release stated. Visit the Trophy Tour website for further details for each stop.

That's disappointing. Hopefully the @Braves will add a 2nd Knoxville-area location that is open to the general public without requiring a game ticket. — Tyler Basler (@TBasler25) February 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.