Atlanta Braves World Series trophy to stop in Knoxville

The team will make 151 stops across ‘Braves Country’ in honor of the 151st year as a franchise.
FILE - Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds up the trophy after the Braves defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 of the baseball World Series on Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Atlanta Braves announced Thursday the World Series trophy would make a stop in Knoxville for the World Champions Trophy Tour following their 2021 World Series championship.

The trophy will be displayed inside Thompson-Boling Area during the Tennessee Men’s Basketball game on March 5. The time is to be announced.

The tour, which is set to begin on Feb. 15, will make 150 additional stops across ‘Braves Country’ in honor of the 151st year as a franchise.

“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the Postseason, and we are taking this Championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” said Derek Schiller, President & CEO of the Atlanta Braves in a news release.

This comes after Major League Baseball initiated a lockout on Dec. 2 following the expiration of a five-year collective bargaining agreement.

As of February, the lockout remains after a half-year of bickering over the sport’s economics. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Associated Press Thursday that spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to get a deal that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31.

Additional tour stops will be announced at a later date, a news release stated. Visit the Trophy Tour website for further details for each stop.

