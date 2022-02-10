Broken hearted? You might need to see a doctor for that

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More women across the nation are experiencing a broken heart this Valentine’s Day, according to reports. It’s not over a lover, but stress.

Cardiologists like Dr. Ayaz Rahman call it stress cardiomyopathy, or Broken Heart Syndrome. It can happen when the heart muscle becomes overwhelmed and could temporarily decrease blood flow to the heart.

Instead of a heartache, Cardiologist Dr. Rahman said it can feel like a heart attack.

“We take it very seriously when we see it and usually treat it like a patient is having a heart attack,” Dr. Rahman. “And, that usually leads to urgent angiography or taking a picture of the heart vessels.”

Dr. Rahman said other signs are shortness of breath, fatigue and nausea. But, like any broken heart, doctor’s orders are to give it time to heal.

“But it does require close follow up with a cardiologist,” Dr. Rahman said.

Whatever you’re shielding your heart from, doctors said a broken heart is preventable.

Dr. Rahman said consider a healthy diet, exercise and stay away from high stress events. Women and men are also encouraged to avoid high blood pressure and heavy tobacco use.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.