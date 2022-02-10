Advertisement

Broken hearted? You might need to see a doctor for that

Instead of a heartache, Cardiologist Dr. Rahman said it can feel like a heart attack.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More women across the nation are experiencing a broken heart this Valentine’s Day, according to reports. It’s not over a lover, but stress.

Cardiologists like Dr. Ayaz Rahman call it stress cardiomyopathy, or Broken Heart Syndrome. It can happen when the heart muscle becomes overwhelmed and could temporarily decrease blood flow to the heart.

Instead of a heartache, Cardiologist Dr. Rahman said it can feel like a heart attack.

“We take it very seriously when we see it and usually treat it like a patient is having a heart attack,” Dr. Rahman. “And, that usually leads to urgent angiography or taking a picture of the heart vessels.”

Dr. Rahman said other signs are shortness of breath, fatigue and nausea. But, like any broken heart, doctor’s orders are to give it time to heal.

“But it does require close follow up with a cardiologist,” Dr. Rahman said.

Whatever you’re shielding your heart from, doctors said a broken heart is preventable.

Dr. Rahman said consider a healthy diet, exercise and stay away from high stress events. Women and men are also encouraged to avoid high blood pressure and heavy tobacco use.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Branch
Knoxville man arrested with 16 stolen shopping carts, report says
Sgt. Chris Jenkins and his K-9 unit
‘I wasn’t prepared for how much this hurts’ | Loudon Co. hosts service for fallen Sgt.
Tenn. Man arrested
Tennessee man arrested, accused of physically abusing 3-month-old child
As of right now, 29 Hamilton County school teach the Bible-based study school-wide, according...
Chattanooga teacher accused of teaching students “how to torture a Jew”
Sonny Beason
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested

Latest News

Nirvana Comic Book Store Black History Month display
Knoxville’s Nirvana Comic Book store celebrates Black History Month
The Knoxville Negro Book
How East Tennessee is celebrating Black History Month
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among...
Dolly Parton to release song off of new album ‘Run Rose Run’
Black Mountain Rum in honor of Cal F. Johnson
Tennessee Distilling Co. pays homage to former Knoxville Black businessman