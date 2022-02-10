Advertisement

Burrow surprises high school coach with Super Bowl tickets

Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will have some familiar faces in the stands of SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. Among those attending the game will be his high school football coach, Nathan White, ESPN reports.

A week before the biggest game of his NFL career, Burrow made a call to his former coach with a simple ask: Does he want to come to L.A. for the game?

ESPN Reporter Michele Steele talked with White about that Sunday conversation.

“He called and said, ‘Hey coach, if you’re not busy this weekend, I have a couple extra tickets if you and Sarah want to go,’” White said to Steele. “So, I said yeah, ‘I think we can make that happen.’”

“To think about sitting there and watching an Athens Bulldog in the Super Bowl is mind-boggling to me.”

Bengals fully know the love that their quarterback has for his hometown and the state as a whole.

From his Heisman Trophy speech that led to hundreds of thousands of dollars being donated to the Athens Food County Pantry to this past Monday when he explained just how much his hometown means to him.

“They helped make me who I am today. I wouldn’t be here without all the people that supported me in Athens. I hope I’m making everybody proud.”

Joe Burrow.

The Athens area has reciprocated that love.

Like many, White has continued to follow Burrow as his career goes.

“He has really pulled us along on this journey,” White told Steele. “And you know, a lot of people around here really have ownership in the run. . . the fact that he has brought up this area and that was his way of kind of telling us, ‘Come on guys, let’s go for the ride.’ The excitement around here is indescribable.”

According to Steele, White said it still has not hit him that a kid he coached in high school is now preparing to play in the biggest game in the sport.

“Having a former player ask you if you want to go to the Super Bowl is something that I truly never dreamed up,” White told Steele. “We’re so lucky to get to experience this a little bit with Joe.”

