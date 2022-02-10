Friends remember 7-year-old who died from COVID complications

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Family and friends of an East Tennessee family are remembering 7-year-old. Adalyn Graviss, after she died of complications from COVID-19.

Graviss developed an autoimmune response that turned into a rare kind of inflammation called (ADEM) that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Hundreds of people donated thousands of dollars to support Graviss’ family.

Graviss’ classmates and friends are planning to have a kid-friendly celebration of her life on Friday outside of her Knoxville home.

Family friend and former teacher of Graviss, Navy-Jane Pace shared with WVLT what she will miss about the girl.

“She was a really kind friend, and we both had a lot of opinions that we would agree on. I miss her and I hope that I get to see her again soon,” said Pace.

Holly Pace, Adalyn’s former Kindergarten teacher said the 7-year-old always shared her love for Jesus and enjoyed encouraging others.

“I knew right away that she was a different kind of kiddo. She was wise and responsible just like a little mother hen. She had the light of Jesus in her and she was not afraid to tell people about him. She was so excited to tell me that she believed in Jesus, and she wanted her friends too,” said Holly.

She said Graviss would often pray for a baby sister, and just had her dream come true last week when her baby sister was born.

A kid-friendly celebration of life for her will be held on Friday at 3:30 p.m. outside of the Graviss’ family home 7843 Ramsgate Dr. 37919.

