Consumer Financial Protection Bureau investigating ‘junk fees’ affecting your bank account

The agency wants to hear your feedback on ‘junk fees’ you may have paid overtime.
(Photo Courtesy: MGN-online / Image: Pixabay)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it’s investigating ‘junk fees’ that could be affecting your bank account.

‘Junk fees’ are fees that “far exceed the marginal cost of the service they purport to cover,” according to the CFPB. These include added-on payments that you can be charged such as overdraft fees in your bank account or processing fees for concert tickets. It also includes fees such as ‘convenience fees’ when paying bills online or over the phone.

Going forward, the agency wants to eliminate these types of fees for consumers.

If you have encountered junk fees, or have noticed additional fees added to your payments, the agency is asking for your feedback. You can report your ‘junk fees’ on their website.

