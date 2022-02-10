Fire crews investigating camper fire in Seymour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several units are investigating a camper fire in Seymour. It was called in just after 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials said the fire started at a camper on 1347 Estates Drive. Officials on scene told WVLT News one person was inside the home at the time of the fire, but is okay.

House fire in Seymour (WVLT)

Fire officials said the camper is a complete loss and there is damage to a nearby home from the fire.

No word on the cause of the fire at this time.

This is a developing story.

