Dolly Parton to release song off of new album ‘Run Rose Run’

The queen of East Tennessee is set to release a new song off her upcoming album “Run, Rose, Run” Friday.
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among this year’s first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.(Wade Payne | Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking to get your Dolly fix then you’re in the right place. The queen of East Tennessee is set to release a new song off her upcoming album “Run, Rose, Run” Friday.

“Blue Bonnet Breeze” will come out Friday ahead of the album’s full release. “Run, Rose, Run” is a companion album to a novel Dolly co-wrote with James Patterson by the same name. The book will tell the story of an on-the-run young singer / songwriter who comes to Nashville to begin her career, and is set to release on March 7.

