Endangered Child Alert canceled for missing Jackson County teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that a teen at the center of an Endangered Child Alert was found safe.

Officials were previously looking for 17-year-old Austin George Smith.

Austin is 5’9”, weighs 165 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.



He was last seen in Gainesboro, TN, and may have traveled to Kentucky.



If you have info about Austin’s whereabouts, please call 931-268-0180, or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/jdrVSrLYHT — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 10, 2022

The TBI said the teen was last seen wearing a black or red hoodie with “Class of 2022″ on it. He has a known medical condition.

