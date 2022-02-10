Advertisement

Endangered Child Alert canceled for missing Jackson County teen

The TBI said the teen was last seen wearing a black or red hoodie with “Class of 2022″ on it.
Missing teen from Jackson Co.
Missing teen from Jackson Co.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that a teen at the center of an Endangered Child Alert was found safe.

Officials were previously looking for 17-year-old Austin George Smith.

The TBI said the teen was last seen wearing a black or red hoodie with “Class of 2022″ on it. He has a known medical condition.

Austin is 5′9″, weighs 165 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Gainesboro, TN, and may have traveled to Kentucky, according to the TBI.

