Advertisement

Fighter jet from Luke AFB in Arizona crashes; pilot safe

The Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at...
The Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at Luke Air Force Base.(Gray News, file)
By Arizona's Family staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A fighter jet flying from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona crashed in an unoccupied area Thursday. The pilot safely ejected.

Government contractor Airborne Tactical Advantage Company said in a statement to Arizona’s Family that its Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at the base.

The jet went down in the Buckeye area about 15 miles north of the base, and the Federal Aviation Administration place a 5-mile flight restriction in the area for 24 hours.

ATAC stated the cause of the crash was being investigated.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Branch
Knoxville man arrested with 16 stolen shopping carts, report says
Sgt. Chris Jenkins and his K-9 unit
‘I wasn’t prepared for how much this hurts’ | Loudon Co. hosts service for fallen Sgt.
Tenn. Man arrested
Tennessee man arrested, accused of physically abusing 3-month-old child
As of right now, 29 Hamilton County school teach the Bible-based study school-wide, according...
Chattanooga teacher accused of teaching students “how to torture a Jew”
Sonny Beason
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested

Latest News

Tony Knight got this great shot of Greene County, and there's more sun ahead!
Friday one of 2022′s warmest days - before temps drop 25 degrees
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and...
Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of US
Students are evacuated off the campus at Cardozo Education Campus after a reported bomb threat...
DC high schools receive bomb threats for 3rd straight day