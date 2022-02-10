Former 500 Champ, Trevor Bayne, to Race for Joe Gibbs Racing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Joe Gibbs Racing officially announced that Knoxville native, Trevor Bayne, will be competing in seven NASCAR Xfinity series races with the team.

JGR unveiled the news via social media on Wednesday night.

He’s back!



Trevor Bayne will contest seven #NASCAR Xfinity Series races in the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra, beginning at Auto Club Speedway on 2/26.



Text TREVOR to (833) 217-3622 for exclusive @Tbayne6 x @DevotionFit news and offers this season! pic.twitter.com/UaE9DsH7VK — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) February 9, 2022

Bayne, who won the 2011 Daytona 500, gets back behind the wheel on Feb. 26, in the #18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra at Auto Club Speedway in California.

