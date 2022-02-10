Advertisement

Former 500 Champ, Trevor Bayne, to Race for Joe Gibbs Racing

The Knoxville native is slated for seven races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Trevor Bayne announces new coffee shop /: WGN
Trevor Bayne announces new coffee shop /: WGN(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Joe Gibbs Racing officially announced that Knoxville native, Trevor Bayne, will be competing in seven NASCAR Xfinity series races with the team.

JGR unveiled the news via social media on Wednesday night.

Bayne, who won the 2011 Daytona 500, gets back behind the wheel on Feb. 26, in the #18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra at Auto Club Speedway in California.

