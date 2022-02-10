Former UT assistant takes over Heritage High football program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The coaching landscape for high school football in East Tennessee continues to change.

Former University of Tennessee assistant Joe Osovet will be introduced as the 10th head football coach at Heritage High School. The school made the announcement Wednesday night via twitter.

Heritage High School is excited to welcome our 10th head football coach in program history! Coach Joe Osovet pic.twitter.com/NCNYloCDZW — Heritage High School (@HHSMountaineers) February 9, 2022

While at Tennessee, Osovet worked into an on-field coaching position leading the Vol tight ends. He was also Junior College recruiting coordinator.

Coach Osovet will be joining the school’s faculty as a full time staff member this spring.

