Former UT assistant takes over Heritage High football program
Joe Osovet has been named as the tenth head coach in Mountaineers history.
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The coaching landscape for high school football in East Tennessee continues to change.
Former University of Tennessee assistant Joe Osovet will be introduced as the 10th head football coach at Heritage High School. The school made the announcement Wednesday night via twitter.
While at Tennessee, Osovet worked into an on-field coaching position leading the Vol tight ends. He was also Junior College recruiting coordinator.
Coach Osovet will be joining the school’s faculty as a full time staff member this spring.
