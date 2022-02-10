Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center to receive new lung biopsy technology

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center announced the addition of new lung biopsy technology that could help detect cancer earlier. It will be the first-of-its-kind in East Tennessee.

“This technology revolutionizes how we approach lung nodules – it’s like GPS for the lungs. It will allow us to reach peripheral areas of the lungs that were difficult or impossible to reach before,” Varun Shah, MD, interventional pulmonologist, said. “Ultimately, we’ll be able to diagnose lung cancer earlier and start treatment earlier, providing more opportunity for a successful outcome.”

The robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform will assist physicians in performing minimally invasive lung biopsies by obtaining tissue samples in deep regions of the lung where early-stage tumors can be found, according to a spokesperson.

“Fort Sanders Regional was the first in the region to offer robotic-assisted technology for our surgery patients nearly 18 years ago,” said Keith Altshuler, president, and chief administrative officer of Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. “As we continue to enhance our services and provide the best care possible for our community, we’re proud to add the robotic bronchoscopy platform to our options for diagnosing lung cancer.”

A release said that the physician would completely control the robot while navigating to the target area to collect the sample.

“Lung nodules are often found in difficult-to-access locations,” David B. Graham, MD, FACS, a thoracic surgeon at Fort Sanders Regional, said. “This new equipment allows our specialized pulmonologists to obtain an earlier, more accurate diagnosis. Finding lung cancer earlier allows for sooner treatment and, therefore, better patient outcomes. I’m excited about the benefits for our lung nodule patients here in Knoxville.”

The medical center will perform its first lung biopsies with the endoluminal system in February.

