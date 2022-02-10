Four Vols Heading to NFL Combine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four newly graduated Vols are heading to Indianapolis in early March for the NFL Combine.

Matthew Butler, Velus Jones Jr., Cade Mays and Alontae Taylor all received their invites to attend. These four players are coming off of big weekends competing in all-star games.

Butler played in the East-West Shrine game in Las Vegas, where he was receiving significant praise from scouts. He was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll five times as well as being given the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship. This past season with the Vols, Butler led all UT defensive linemen with 47 tackles while picking up 8.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.

Georgia transfer Cade Mays played for two seasons with the Vols. He played and started in 17 games during his time in the Orange and White racking up 971 offensive snaps. Mays was named to the 2021 second-team All-SEC and played in the Reese’s Senior Bowl this past week. On top of playing a total of 493 snaps this season, Mays received the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor twice.

Jones Jr. made his presence known this season with the Vols where he caught 62 passes, 10th best in school history, for 807-yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a selection for the first-team All-SEC team and also played in the Reese’s Senior Bowl where he had four receptions.

Alontae Taylor picked up an interception in the Reese’s Senior Bowl last week. He played in 45 games for the Vols and racked up 162 tackles, four interceptions, 19 defended passes and three forced fumbles. Taylor registered two picks, one for a touchdown, that helped propel the Vols to a seven-win regular season.

All four of these players are looking to improve their draft stock in Indy during the week long combine. The NFL Draft gets started April 28 in Las Vegas.

