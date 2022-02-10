Friday one of 2022′s warmest days - before temps drop 25 degrees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What a beautiful but windy forecast we have for you on Friday. You can expect one of the warmest days of the year. That is not lasting long though. The weekend has a big drop - nearly 25 degrees lower by Sunday. Heavy rain is here towards the end of next work week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Have you felt the gusty wins the last two days? That ramps up even more by Friday, starting late in the morning. You may have noticed we’ve been bumping up the temperatures for Friday the last several days, and that’s still may not be enough. He now looks like will start Friday around the middle 30s before jumping do around 66 degrees by late afternoon.

Along with the high winds out of the south west, will be the influx of some high clouds and then some medium level clouds. By early Saturday morning, we will have a few raindrops, though nothing too special. Temperatures drop through the late morning on Saturday, only recovering in the daytime to the upper 40s. There are also overcast skies Saturday. Running Alex to be colder. Daytime temperature should only reach for near 40°. There will also be some light snow showers; we don’t expect much accumulation outside of the higher to rain. Even then, it’s a week snow. Levels above 1500 feet may see a dusting but it will remain under half an inch of snow.

LOOKING AHEAD

Happy Valentine’s Day! There are a few morning flurries but very little of that actually sticks. Temperatures are slowly climbing, still Ollie into the middle 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday are the pic days of next week. Hi so go from the lower 50s to the upper 50s, even some lower 60s.

Heavier rain gets here by late Thursday and will last through the morning of Friday. If you have snowflakes may even mix it on the backside of this. This looks through your heaviest rain event over the last couple weeks.

Behind us storm complex, temperatures drop yet again. The roller coaster ride continues to late February.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

