GSMNP receives $31M to repair Foothills Parkway West

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park received $31million in funding to go towards repaving efforts on the Foothills Parkway West.

The repairs will take place on a 17-mile stretch from Chilhowee Lake to Walland, which provides recreational opportunities to more than 700,000 visitors annually, according to the park. The efforts will include repaving the roadway, restoring guardrails, repairing bridges and drainage, and replacing asphalt walkways with ADA-compliant concrete sidewalks.

A small, local business will handle the construction event after being awarded the project contract from the Federal Highway Administration. With the restorations will come full-lane closures starting on March 14.

The project will include two phases of full closure periods to accomplish the repaving work safely. From March 14 through May 21, the roadway will be closed from the Look Rock Observation Tower parking area to the Highway 129 intersection near Chilhowee Lake.

The other closure period will occur from June 1 to August 31. It will close the roadway from the Look Rock Observation Tower parking area east to the Highway 321 intersection near Walland, TN, according to a release.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to make these much-needed repairs,” said Acting Superintendent Alan Sumeriski. “With increasing visitation and the completion of the adjacent section of the Foothills Parkway, this area is experiencing more use and more wear and tear. These funds will enable us to make critical improvements to keep the road safely open for access to one of the most scenic driving experiences in the Smokies.”

During both periods, the roadways will be closed to all pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. Officials said that any remaining construction work will be conducted through single-lane closures from August 31 to May 5, 2023.

The funding will be sent from the Great American Outdoor Act (GAOA). Funding from the act supports addressing the “most critical” needs in the Smokies and other national parks across the United States.

“This project will reduce more than $25 million in deferred maintenance associated with the Parkway, support 400 jobs, and contribute $85.5 million to the nation’s economy,” a park spokesperson said.

Visit the park’s website for more information about alternative scenic roads to explore during the construction period.

Stress cracks and pavement fatigue along Foothills Parkway West (Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

