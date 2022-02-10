How East Tennessee is celebrating Black History Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several organizations, families and East Tennesseans are celebrating Black History Month by honoring pioneers in African-American history. Below you can find information on everything from Knoxville’s first African-American detectives to historic artifacts detailing African-American history.

Kicking-off Black History Month, Renee Kesler, the president of the Beck Center said a book from 1929 called the Knoxville Negro by Bartow G. Wilson played a big part in providing photos and full biographies to the center of some of the most influential men and women to live in Knoxville.

Knoxville’s Beck Cultural Exchange Center shared a little bit about a renowned African-American physician who studied a disease that brought on an epidemic back in 1927. The name of that disease is Pellagra, it affected millions of Americans from the 1900s to the 1940s.

Austin-East Magnet High School was once known as Austin High School. The school has seen several notable graduates, including one that worked in the White House under Franklin D. Roosevelt.

A one-of-a-kind letter from the Beck Cultural Exchange Center shares a little glimpse of a friendship between two well-known African-American educators.

The artifact is a letter from Booker T. Washington to Knoxville’s very own Charles W. Cansler.

Celebrating Black History Month, the Beck Cultural Exchange Center will be sharing artifacts from their collection that highlight Black History in Knoxville.

One artifact comes from an award-winning poet who grew up in Knoxville. Her name is Nikki Giovanni.

In honor of Black History Month, the Beck Cultural Exchange Center is showcasing daily artifacts from their collection that highlight Black history in Knoxville.

One of their artifacts is a police badge of former officer Ernest Scruggs. He even became one of the first Black detectives of the Knoxville Police Department.

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center has thousands of artifacts in its collection. One artifact pays homage to a former Black businessman who became very successful in Knoxville. His name was Cal F. Johnson. Johnson was born in enslavement in 1844. and when he died in 1925, he was a successful businessman.

Celebrating Black History Month, Nirvana Comics in Knoxville is showcasing black creators, characters and artists in the comic book industry.

Co-owner of the store, Jasmine Mitchell, says this month is very important to her because it highlights achievements within the African-American culture.

