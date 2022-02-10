Advertisement

How you can help the family of fallen Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins

The family requested that in place of flowers or donations, a special donation be made in the name of Sgt. Jenkins to the North Carolina Highway Patrol Caisson Unit.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are looking for a way to assist the family of fallen Sgt. Jenkins, they ask that donations be sent to a North Carolina organization that assisted in honoring the hero Wednesday, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The family requested that in place of flowers or donations, a special donation be made in the name of Sgt. Jenkins to the North Carolina Highway Patrol Caisson Unit. Those interested can donate by going to their website and clicking the “Donate” button.

The unit said it has a constant need for monetary donations to ensure it can travel within a twenty-four-hour notice. The contributions cover all examinations and vaccinations, feed and hay, power and water, routine barn and fence repair, tax, tag, and insurance on vehicles, meals, hotels and much more, according to the NCTA Caisson Unit website. It consists of sworn members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Chloee Jenkins, the daughter of Sgt. Jenkins, got to meet the troopers and horses who were set to carry her father to his final resting place Monday.

On Feb. 3, Sgt. Jenkins was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer after it failed to stop while he was out of his vehicle, removing a ladder from the interstate. Thousands honored Sgt. Jenkins at a memorial service for his friends and family on Feb. 9. In case you missed it, watch the procession here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Branch
Knoxville man arrested with 16 stolen shopping carts, report says
Sgt. Chris Jenkins and his K-9 unit
‘I wasn’t prepared for how much this hurts’ | Loudon Co. hosts service for fallen Sgt.
Tenn. Man arrested
Tennessee man arrested, accused of physically abusing 3-month-old child
As of right now, 29 Hamilton County school teach the Bible-based study school-wide, according...
Chattanooga teacher accused of teaching students “how to torture a Jew”
Sonny Beason
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested

Latest News

Tony Knight got this great shot of Greene County, and there's more sun ahead!
Friday one of 2022′s warmest days - before temps drop 25 degrees
A dental exam given at a RAM Free Clinic.
3-day RAM Clinic coming to Knoxville this weekend
Deen signed cookbooks at her Pigeon Forge Restaurant, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen.
Paula Deen meets with fans at Pigeon Forge restaurant
Deen signed cookbooks at her Pigeon Forge Restaurant, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen.
Paula Deen meets with fans at Pigeon Forge restaurant
The clinic will be set up at the Jacob Building located at Chilhowee Park.
3-day RAM Clinic coming to Knoxville this weekend