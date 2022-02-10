How you can help the family of fallen Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are looking for a way to assist the family of fallen Sgt. Jenkins, they ask that donations be sent to a North Carolina organization that assisted in honoring the hero Wednesday, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The family requested that in place of flowers or donations, a special donation be made in the name of Sgt. Jenkins to the North Carolina Highway Patrol Caisson Unit. Those interested can donate by going to their website and clicking the “Donate” button.

The unit said it has a constant need for monetary donations to ensure it can travel within a twenty-four-hour notice. The contributions cover all examinations and vaccinations, feed and hay, power and water, routine barn and fence repair, tax, tag, and insurance on vehicles, meals, hotels and much more, according to the NCTA Caisson Unit website. It consists of sworn members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Chloee Jenkins, the daughter of Sgt. Jenkins, got to meet the troopers and horses who were set to carry her father to his final resting place Monday.

On Feb. 3, Sgt. Jenkins was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer after it failed to stop while he was out of his vehicle, removing a ladder from the interstate. Thousands honored Sgt. Jenkins at a memorial service for his friends and family on Feb. 9. In case you missed it, watch the procession here.

