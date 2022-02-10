Knoxville teen who escaped DCS custody found after 8 months

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials confirmed a teen that went missing in June of 2021 had been found.

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and the Knoxville Police Department said Thursday that Zerik Wade, a Knoxville 17-year-old boy, was found at an apartment on Cook Drive after fleeing the Department of Children’s Services’ custody.

According to KPD, Zerik had disappeared around 2:45 p.m. on June 6. He was known to frequent South Knoxville, the quarry, and Meadow Oaks Lane.

The teen was returned to DCS custody.

