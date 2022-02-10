Knoxville’s Nirvana Comic Book store celebrates Black History Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Celebrating Black History Month, Nirvana Comics in Knoxville is showcasing black creators, characters and artists in the comic book industry.

Co-owner of the store, Jasmine Mitchell, says this month is very important to her because it highlights achievements within the African-American culture.

“Highlighting these creators is a big step in the right direction for the Black community, just because it’s an authentic story, there’s an authentic story behind it. There’s a reason I was drawn to static shock as a kid. That’s the reason I got into comics. Finding out that MileStone (Comics) was indeed a Milestone in the early 90s for these Black creators in the industry. They brought a lot of people that weren’t in the comic book industry into the industry,” shared Mitchell.

Mitchell says the store has featured titles for all ages.

