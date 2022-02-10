Advertisement

Knoxville’s Nirvana Comic Book store celebrates Black History Month

The comic book store is showcasing black creators, characters and artists in the comic book industry.
The comic book store is showcasing black creators, characters and artists in the comic book industry.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Celebrating Black History Month, Nirvana Comics in Knoxville is showcasing black creators, characters and artists in the comic book industry.

Co-owner of the store, Jasmine Mitchell, says this month is very important to her because it highlights achievements within the African-American culture.

“Highlighting these creators is a big step in the right direction for the Black community, just because it’s an authentic story, there’s an authentic story behind it. There’s a reason I was drawn to static shock as a kid. That’s the reason I got into comics. Finding out that MileStone (Comics) was indeed a Milestone in the early 90s for these Black creators in the industry. They brought a lot of people that weren’t in the comic book industry into the industry,” shared Mitchell.

Mitchell says the store has featured titles for all ages.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Branch
Knoxville man arrested with 16 stolen shopping carts, report says
Sgt. Chris Jenkins and his K-9 unit
‘I wasn’t prepared for how much this hurts’ | Loudon Co. hosts service for fallen Sgt.
Tenn. Man arrested
Tennessee man arrested, accused of physically abusing 3-month-old child
As of right now, 29 Hamilton County school teach the Bible-based study school-wide, according...
Chattanooga teacher accused of teaching students “how to torture a Jew”
Sonny Beason
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested

Latest News

The Knoxville Negro Book
How East Tennessee is celebrating Black History Month
Instead of a heartache, Cardiologist Dr. Rahman said it can feel like a heart attack.
Broken hearted? You might need to see a doctor for that
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among...
Dolly Parton to release song off of new album ‘Run Rose Run’
Black Mountain Rum in honor of Cal F. Johnson
Tennessee Distilling Co. pays homage to former Knoxville Black businessman