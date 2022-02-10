Advertisement

The Lodge at Camp Margaritaville opens in Pigeon Forge

The latest Margaritaville concept has opened after months of construction.
The resort features 159 RV sites across the 37 acres of property at the site of the former Boyds Bear just off The Parkway.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After nearly a year of construction, a brand new Margaritaville concept has opened in Pigeon Forge.

The Lodge joins the RV park at Camp Margaritaville.

Inside it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere at Margaritaville and in The Lodge where you can spend the night, relax by the pool or chill by the fireplace. A totally new concept for the Margaritaville brand.

“We’ve got the Lodge and the RV park married together. The beauty of that is that you have all the amenities of a hotel married with the RV park food beverage full bar,” said developer Darby Campbell.

The 79 room lodge features a restaurant, bar and other amenities.
The 79 room lodge features a restaurant, bar and other amenities.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Even more construction is underway! Soon an entire floor will house a new play area including an arcade and bowling ally to keep the kids entertained right on site.

“We’ll have crafts for the kids arcade, cool tables and a birthday party room with food and beverage down there as well,” Campbell said.

This property was vacant for nearly 10 years and many will recognize it as the old Boyds Bear. For Campbell, it’s a property he’d looked at buying for years before coming up with the RV/Lodge combination.

“Great to bring it back and put it back on the tax rolls and make it useful again. It’s a wonderful building. It just needed to be repurposed. We’re excited to be a part of it,” he said. “We love the brand. It’s been great to us, the folks at Margaritaville are very easy to work with and in Pigeon Forge at Margaritaville, and it’s always “five o’clock somewhere.”

This is the 6th Margaritaville branded property to be built in Sevier County.

