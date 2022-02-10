Looking for a Valentine’s Day gift? Knoxville makers have something for everyone

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Maker’s City directory has a list of more than 400 local maker’s to shop from. A maker is a local artisan or designed creating pieces to sell. You can check out the Maker’s City directory here.

A little pampering

Shop English Rose Farms for your Valentine's Day Gift. (Abby Kousouris)

Molly Rose English with English Rose Farm has vegan beauty items and handmade gifts. She makes soaps shaped like lips, rose-shaped bath bombs, and soy candles with glitter hearts for Valentine’s Day.

The fastest way to the heart, is through the stomach

Girls Gotta East Good bakery serving up Hun Bun boxes for Valentine's Day. (Abby Kousouris)

Jessica Carr started the first Asian bakery in Knoxville called Girls Gotta Eat Good. She’s sharing the treats that she grew up eating like Asian baked bread buns. She has boxes of sweet treats called the Hun Bun box and The Blind Date box for Valentine’s Day.

This Saturday Carr will be at the Nourish Knoxville Market in Market Square from 10 am-2 pm and on Sunday at South press Coffee from 12-4 pm.

Something sparkly and unique

Get your jewelry at Marble Springs Studio. (Abby Kousouris)

Heather Hodge is the jewelry maker behind Marble Springs Studio. Her jewelry is made by hand carving wood and combining it with resin, glitters, and stains to create colorful. Each piece of jewelry is a one-of-a-kind piece. For Valentine’s Day she’s making lots of heart-shaped pieces.

