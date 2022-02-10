Advertisement

Lunardi talks Tourney, Vols and Bracketology

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi sits down with WVLT’s Rick Russo
ESPN Bracketology expert sits down with WVLt Sports Director Rick Russo
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Joe Lunardi, also known as Joey Brackets is the resident Bracketologist for ESPN. He invented Bracketology and has been projecting the NCAA Tournament field for ESPN.com since its inception. Each year, Lunardi breaks down the Tournament hopefuls, provides year-round team analysis, and offers real-time, in-season bracket updates of potential seedings and pairings. His frequent appearances from the “Bracket Bunker” have become a staple of college basketball telecasts across ESPN networks

Lunardi also serves as the color analyst for Saint Joseph’s University’s broadcasts on ESPN+. He has covered more than 1,100 Hawks’ games in his career and trails only the forever-flapping Hawk mascot in witnessing the most SJU contests all-time. Joe and his wife, Pam, a 1984 Saint Joseph’s graduate, reside in Drexel Hill, Pa., and have two daughters, Emily and Elizabeth. His first book, Bracketology: March Madness, College Basketball, and the Creation of a National Obsession, was published by Triumph Books in March 2021.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Chris Jenkins and his K-9 unit
‘I wasn’t prepared for how much this hurts’ | Loudon Co. hosts service for fallen Sgt.
Charles Branch
Knoxville man arrested with 16 stolen shopping carts, report says
Tenn. Man arrested
Tennessee man arrested, accused of physically abusing 3-month-old child
As of right now, 29 Hamilton County school teach the Bible-based study school-wide, according...
Chattanooga teacher accused of teaching students “how to torture a Jew”
Sonny Beason
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - December 18, 2021 - Guard/Forward Sara Puckett #1 of the Tennessee Lady...
PREVIEW: No. 13 Lady Vols vs. Missouri
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Coronavirus numbers in Tennessee | Active cases drop 32% in Knox Co.
Mountain View from Look Rock Tower
GSMNP receives $31M to repair Foothills Parkway West
Mr and Ms Basketball awards
Finalists announced for the 2022 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards