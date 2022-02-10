Lunardi talks Tourney, Vols and Bracketology

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Joe Lunardi, also known as Joey Brackets is the resident Bracketologist for ESPN. He invented Bracketology and has been projecting the NCAA Tournament field for ESPN.com since its inception. Each year, Lunardi breaks down the Tournament hopefuls, provides year-round team analysis, and offers real-time, in-season bracket updates of potential seedings and pairings. His frequent appearances from the “Bracket Bunker” have become a staple of college basketball telecasts across ESPN networks

Lunardi also serves as the color analyst for Saint Joseph’s University’s broadcasts on ESPN+. He has covered more than 1,100 Hawks’ games in his career and trails only the forever-flapping Hawk mascot in witnessing the most SJU contests all-time. Joe and his wife, Pam, a 1984 Saint Joseph’s graduate, reside in Drexel Hill, Pa., and have two daughters, Emily and Elizabeth. His first book, Bracketology: March Madness, College Basketball, and the Creation of a National Obsession, was published by Triumph Books in March 2021.

