PREVIEW: No. 13 Lady Vols vs. Missouri

Tennessee returns home where it is 11-1 overall this season, including 4-0 in SEC play.
KNOXVILLE, TN - December 18, 2021 - Guard/Forward Sara Puckett #1 of the Tennessee Lady...
KNOXVILLE, TN - December 18, 2021 - Guard/Forward Sara Puckett #1 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Thompson–Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletics)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 13 Tennessee (19-4/8-2) is back home for two games this week after playing six of its past eight contests on the road.

The Lady Vols welcome Missouri (16-7/5-5) to Thompson-Boling Arena for a 6:30 p.m. ET contest on Thursday.

UT is happy to be back on a regular schedule after facing three games last week, including a Monday home date vs. Arkansas and road contests on Thursday and Sunday at Florida and No. 10 UConn, respectively.

Tennessee, which has been trying to find its way after losing graduate forward/center and team leader Keyen Green to injury at Georgia on Jan. 23, returns to a venue where it is 11-1 overall this season, including 4-0 in SEC play. The only loss came at the hands of No. 3 Stanford, 74-63, on Dec. 18.

The Lady Vols, who have dropped three of their last four, are coming off a 75-56 setback vs. No. 10 UConn in Hartford, Conn., on Sunday. They did, however, secure an 86-83 overtime victory over Arkansas the last time they played on The Summitt on Jan. 31.

Missouri, meanwhile, has dropped two of its last three and is coming off a 61-45 home loss to Ole Miss last Thursday. The Tigers, though, opened SEC play at home back on Dec. 30 by shocking No. 1 South Carolina, 70-69, in overtime.

