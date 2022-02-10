Rural Metro Fire, Knox Co. Rescue respond to person trapped in car after crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a roll-over vehicle crash Thursday evening. According to representatives with Knox County Rescue, one person was trapped inside their car.

The crash happened at the intersection of John Sevier Hwy. and Jim Armstrong Road.

This is a developing story.

