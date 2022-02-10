Advertisement

Rural Metro Fire, Knox Co. Rescue respond to person trapped in car after crash

The crash happened at the intersection of John Sevier Hwy. and Jim Armstrong Road.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a roll-over vehicle crash Thursday evening. According to representatives with Knox County Rescue, one person was trapped inside their car.

This is a developing story.

