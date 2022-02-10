Rural Metro Fire, Knox Co. Rescue respond to person trapped in car after crash
The crash happened at the intersection of John Sevier Hwy. and Jim Armstrong Road.
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a roll-over vehicle crash Thursday evening. According to representatives with Knox County Rescue, one person was trapped inside their car.
This is a developing story.
