Tennessee Distilling Co. pays homage to former Knoxville Black businessman

Cal F. Johnson was known as the most successful Black businessman during the late 19th and early 20th century,
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Beck Cultural Exchange Center has thousands of artifacts in its collection. One artifact pays homage to a former Black businessman who became very successful in Knoxville. His name was Cal F. Johnson. Johnson was born in enslavement in 1844. and when he died in 1925, he was a successful businessman.

Renee Kesler with the Beck Center says Johnson rose to fame for his ownership of Knoxville’s premier race track (now known as Speedway Circle) and some of the South’s best racehorses. Locally, his name was also tied to some of the most popular saloons patronized by both Black and white citizens in Downtown Knoxville prior to the Prohibition Era.

“When Knoxville was about to be a dry county, there was a story about how this young lady was supposed to come and make sure everybody’s alcohol was out of their shops. In this meeting, all of the saloons in Downtown Knoxville met and said ‘If she comes to Downtown Knoxville we’ll make sure she’s never heard of again.’ The story goes that Cal Johnson says ‘If even a hair of hers is touched, then I will take care of the one who does it. If the law says we can’t have alcohol, we can’t have alcohol,’” shared Kesler.

Kelser continued the story saying Johnson went into his saloons and broke every bottle of alcohol until they were all gone.

In 2017, the Old Tennessee Distilling Company signed and commissioned the first bottle of Black Mountain Rum paying homage to Knoxville’s most successful Black businessman during the late 19th and early 20th century.

The Black Mountain Rum is one of two specially produced rums dedicated in Johnson’s honor.

The first bottle made was donated to the Beck Cultural Center. The rum is a column-distilled, select molasses-based rum that’s bottled unaged at 84 proof.

Kesler says the bottle of Black Mountain Rum will not be opened.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

