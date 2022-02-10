Advertisement

Tennessee woman accused of driving through vaccine tent granted diversion

Virginia Christine Lewis Brown drove through a tent at a vaccine distribution event at Foothills Mall in Maryville.
Virginia Brown
Virginia Brown(BCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman who drove through a COVID-19 vaccine distribution tent nearly hitting staff in May of 2021 was granted judicial diversion, a type of probation for first-time offenders, on Monday.

Virginia Christine Lewis Brown drove through a tent at a vaccine distribution event at Foothills Mall in Maryville. According to a report, the tent had multiple health departments and national guard personnel inside at the time.

A deputy who witnessed the event stopped Brown shortly after, during which she told the deputy her actions were a form of protesting the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.

The woman also reportedly told the deputy she only went through the tent at 5 miles per hour, but the report showed that she drove through the tent at a “high speed.”

She was seen in court on Feb. 7, in which she was granted probation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Chris Jenkins and his K-9 unit
‘I wasn’t prepared for how much this hurts’ | Loudon Co. hosts service for fallen Sgt.
Charles Branch
Knoxville man arrested with 16 stolen shopping carts, report says
Tenn. Man arrested
Tennessee man arrested, accused of physically abusing 3-month-old child
As of right now, 29 Hamilton County school teach the Bible-based study school-wide, according...
Chattanooga teacher accused of teaching students “how to torture a Jew”
Sonny Beason
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested

Latest News

Interview with Rick Russo in Knoxville on February 9th in Knoxville.
Lunardi talks Tourney, Vols and Bracketology
KNOXVILLE, TN - December 18, 2021 - Guard/Forward Sara Puckett #1 of the Tennessee Lady...
PREVIEW: No. 13 Lady Vols vs. Missouri
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Coronavirus numbers in Tennessee | Active cases drop 32% in Knox Co.
Mountain View from Look Rock Tower
GSMNP receives $31M to repair Foothills Parkway West
Mr and Ms Basketball awards
Finalists announced for the 2022 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards