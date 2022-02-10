Warm, breezy days continue ahead of this weekend’s cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Try to enjoy the rest of this week’s sunshine and warmer temperatures, because a cold front moves in this weekend with a few rain to snow showers and drop back to chilly days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s not as cold this morning, with lows around freezing. That’s because all the warmth was spread around the region with yesterday’s winds, but they back off for the overnight to morning hours. It’s a mostly clear morning, with stray frost possible.

It’s another great day to get outside, but don’t underestimate the winds. We have a southwesterly wind again between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph. This helps us warm to 57 degrees, or around 5 degrees above average. We’re staying mostly sunny today.

Tonight stays clear, and the winds decrease again, so we’ll drop to around 33 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is the warmest day, but wind gusts pick up to move up that high to 63 degrees. Gusts top out around 35 mph, and it’s still mostly sunny. High clouds look to increase in the afternoon to evening, out ahead of that front.

Thicker clouds spread out Friday night, bringing spotty rain rain showers throughout the day Saturday. At most, we’ll have a few rain showers change to snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Cold winds and a chilly settles in Sunday, with a high of 40 degrees, with spotty leftover mountain snowfall.

Your Valentine’s Day features a chilly high of 45 degrees. A stray mountain snow showers lingers into the morning hours. It will be a chilly evening, so you’ll want the warm coat for dinner plans!

We’re looking at a couple of mild days Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of the next rainy front bringing heavier downpours late week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.