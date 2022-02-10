Here’s when you can visit Zoo Knoxville’s African lion cubs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guests at Zoo Knoxville can now visit its two newest endangered African lion cubs, Maji and Anga.

The cubs will be in the Valley of the Kings courtyard on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The visitation hours may be extended after the cubs get accustomed to their new schedule.

“We do hope to extend the days and times in the future, but for now, the little ones are adjusting to their new schedule and seeing Zoo guests,” the zoo posted to Facebook.

Maji and Anga were the first lion cubs to be born at the zoo since 2006.

If you are headed to the zoo, make sure to check out its two newest North American river otters, Clayton and Pascal, who arrived last week.

Zoo Knoxville Lion Cubs, Maji and Anga (Zoo Knoxville)

