Advertisement

Here’s when you can visit Zoo Knoxville’s African lion cubs

In the future, the hours of visitation may be extended.
Officials at Zoo Knoxville have decided on names for their two new lion cubs.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guests at Zoo Knoxville can now visit its two newest endangered African lion cubs, Maji and Anga.

The cubs will be in the Valley of the Kings courtyard on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The visitation hours may be extended after the cubs get accustomed to their new schedule.

“We do hope to extend the days and times in the future, but for now, the little ones are adjusting to their new schedule and seeing Zoo guests,” the zoo posted to Facebook.

Maji and Anga were the first lion cubs to be born at the zoo since 2006.

If you are headed to the zoo, make sure to check out its two newest North American river otters, Clayton and Pascal, who arrived last week.

Zoo Knoxville Lion Cubs, Maji and Anga
Zoo Knoxville Lion Cubs, Maji and Anga(Zoo Knoxville)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Chris Jenkins and his K-9 unit
‘I wasn’t prepared for how much this hurts’ | Loudon Co. hosts service for fallen Sgt.
Charles Branch
Knoxville man arrested with 16 stolen shopping carts, report says
Tenn. Man arrested
Tennessee man arrested, accused of physically abusing 3-month-old child
As of right now, 29 Hamilton County school teach the Bible-based study school-wide, according...
Chattanooga teacher accused of teaching students “how to torture a Jew”
Sonny Beason
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested

Latest News

Fire crews investigating camper fire in Seymour
Fire crews investigating camper fire in Seymour
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
Knoxville makers selling Valentine's Day gift
Looking for a Valentine’s Day gift? Knoxville makers have something for everyone
Behind the scenes look at the making of Super Bowl LVI footballs
Behind the scenes look at the making of Super Bowl LVI footballs