16 Lady Vols Set Open Karen Weekly Era

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new era for Tennessee softball begins Friday with the start of the 2022 season under head coach Karen Weekly.

The 16th-ranked Lady Vols head to Miami to open the campaign at the Felsberg Invitational, a three-day, four-team tournament hosted by Florida International. UT opens the weekend with a doubleheader Friday morning, taking on UNC Greensboro at 10 a.m. before facing off with Maryland at 12:30 p.m.

The Lady Vols will battle the hosts on Saturday, with first pitch against FIU set for 12:30 p.m. From there, the tournament goes into a seeded double elimination bracket format with Tennessee guaranteed one game each on Saturday and Sunday. A full tournament schedule for the 2022 Felsberg Invitational can be viewed at this link (PDF).

FOLLOW LIVE: FIU will provide live stats for each game throughout the tournament via SIDEARM Stats. Additionally, games featuring the Panthers will be streamed online for free at CUSA.tv. Entering his 10th season calling Tennessee softball games, voice of the Lady Vols’ softball team Brian Rice will return to the online airwaves with an audio broadcast for all five of Tennessee’s games this weekend. Links to each audio broadcast can be found on the Tennessee softball schedule page and will be shared on @Vol_Softball social media accounts throughout the weekend.

A NEW ERA: The 2022 campaign will mark a new era for Tennessee softball featuring a revamped coaching staff. Karen Weekly takes charge of the program as head coach after serving as co-head coach alongside her husband Ralph Weekly for the past 20 seasons. Ralph announced his retirement from coaching in June of 2021 and currently serves the program as a special advisor.

THE COACHING STAFF: With two open positions on her staff, Weekly hired Chris Malveaux as an assistant coach and added Kate Malveaux as a volunteer assistant last summer. Chris spent the past three seasons at Missouri and guided one of the nation’s top offenses in Columbia, as the Tigers finished the 2021 season ranked top-20 in the country and top-3 in the SEC in numerous statistical categories. Kate Malveaux, formerly Kate Singler, joined the Lady Vol staff after spending two seasons at Missouri as the director of operations. A former standout catcher/designated player at Bradley, she was named All-Missouri Valley Conference her senior season in 2011. LVFL Megan Rhodes Smith (2005-08) returns for her second season as Tennessee’s pitching coach. Last spring, she guided her staff to a 1.80 ERA, 18 shutouts and a 3.65 strikeout-to-walk ratio, all ranking top-3 in the SEC and top-16 in the country.

LADY VOLS IN THE POLLS: Tennessee will begin the campaign as top-25 program in four major softball polls. The Lady Vols are ranked as high as No. 16 in the country by ESPN.com/USA Softball, while checking in at No. 18, No. 22 and No. 23 in the D1Softball, USA Today/NFCA and Softball America national rankings, respectively.

