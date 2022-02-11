Convicted gang leader sentenced to life for organizing drug shipments from prison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A recently convicted gang leader received a life sentence after organizing multi-pound shipments of drugs to other members of a violent street gang while in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

“Illegal drug trafficking continues to have a devastating and horrific impact on communities throughout our nation. This life sentence sends a very strong message to those who engage in these unlawful activities. The FBI and our law enforcement partners remain dedicated to identifying, investigating, and apprehending those who terrorize our communities with their reckless and illegal behavior,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph Carrico.

Ronald Turner, 25, of Knoxville, along with six other men was convicted by a federal jury for drug, firearm and money laundering following a joint investigation last July.

According to officials, witnesses testified at trial that while Turner was serving a state prison sentence in the Tennessee Department of Corrections in Middle Tennessee for attempted second-degree murder, he used contraband cell phones in the prison to organize multi-pound shipments of methamphetamine.

The drugs were reportedly delivered to other members of a violent street gang known as the Unknown Ghost Vice Lords in East Tennessee.

“Contraband cellphones are a significant security threat that makes criminal conspiracies possible between people inside our correctional environment and those on the outside,” said TDOC Interim Commissioner Lisa Helton. “Illegal cellphones have been used to orchestrate drug operations and other criminal activities that cause devastating consequences for public safety. The Tennessee Department of Correction is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to put an end to this type of activity that threatens our facilities and our communities.

Honorable Thomas A. Varlan reportedly considered several aggravating factors, including Turner’s leadership role and organization of crimes, the distribution of time and the direction that other gang members recruit minors to help commit crimes. Based on the presented factors, Judge Varlan sentenced Turner to life in prison. He will serve the sentence consecutively.

The remaining defendants will face sentencing in the coming months. Many agencies including the Knoxville Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Postal Inspection Service, Cleveland Police Department, Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Department of Corrections, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives assisted in the investigation.

