East Tenn. hospitals see slight increase in childbirth despite 2021 nat’l decline

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The babies are booming in parts of East Tennessee despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s reporting a slight decrease in child birth across the nation in 2021.

Litaya Slomba went above and and beyond to welcome a new life into the world.

“I knew that I had to do something,” Litaya Slomba, a Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center social worker, said. “Birth is such a love changing experience, especially for the mother.”

Slomba got a pat on the back after jumping into action when a traveling mother unexpectedly went into labor. The new mom was some 100 miles away from home, without immediate family and had a language barrier. Slomba was honored with the FLAME Award for stepping in and helped arrange needed care for mom and baby in their new home.

“I was actually 36-weeks pregnant myself, so I knew she needed an advocate to get her the support that she needed,” Slomba said.

Slomba’s case is just an example of how hospitals have their hands tied, especially back in 2021. The hospital delivered 3,229 babies, which is a slight increase in deliverers from 2020.

Other hospitals like Parkwest Medical Center saw a record number of deliveries in 2021 welcoming 2,026 little humans. A spokesperson with the Birthing Center at North Knoxville Medical Center told WVLT News doctors delivered more than 1,400 babies since opening in February 2020, more were born in 2021.

Blount Memorial Hospital also saw a slight increase from 2019 to 2021.

“We are busy and we love it,” Holly Woodlee, nurse manager of the Childbirth Center at Parkwest, said.

While she can’t pin point one reason for the up tick, she had her suspicions- hinting at a growing Knoxville.

“With the shut down and people spending more time at home and having more home time. I don’t know that to be a fact, but I do know our staff does a good job of taking care of our patients. And we have a good reputation,” Woodlee said.

According to the CDC’s provisional number of births in 2020 was down 4% from 2019, which is another record low for the country.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.