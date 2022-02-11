East Tennessee nonprofit receives big donation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -For 35 years, STAR has been helping people in East Tennessee with therapy that happens on the back of a horse.

Founder and CEO Lynn Petter has been with the nonprofit since the very beginning.

Thursday afternoon, Southeast Bank donated $100,000 to STAR which will help with renovations.

“This money is going towards bird netting for the entire arena and to redo the footing of the surface for the ground,” said Petter.

For parents like Debbie Moll, this service has helped their family since their daughter Jennie joined last Fall. Jennie has downs syndrome, and through STAR has already seen improvements.

Moll said, “It helps build confidence her ability to interact with a horse and even build a relationship with that horse use her language more it’s been a really good thing.”

Bill Thompson with Southeast Bank said, “We’re grateful to be in a position to hopefully continue the work for another 35 years as well.”

STAR has locations in Lenoir City and South Knoxville.

