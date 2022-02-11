Advertisement

East Tennessee nonprofit receives big donation

Southeast Bank donates $100K to STAR
STAR receives $100,000 donation
STAR receives $100,000 donation(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -For 35 years, STAR has been helping people in East Tennessee with therapy that happens on the back of a horse.

Founder and CEO Lynn Petter has been with the nonprofit since the very beginning.

Thursday afternoon, Southeast Bank donated $100,000 to STAR which will help with renovations.

“This money is going towards bird netting for the entire arena and to redo the footing of the surface for the ground,” said Petter.

For parents like Debbie Moll, this service has helped their family since their daughter Jennie joined last Fall. Jennie has downs syndrome, and through STAR has already seen improvements.

Moll said, “It helps build confidence her ability to interact with a horse and even build a relationship with that horse use her language more it’s been a really good thing.”

Bill Thompson with Southeast Bank said, “We’re grateful to be in a position to hopefully continue the work for another 35 years as well.”

STAR has locations in Lenoir City and South Knoxville.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Branch
Knoxville man arrested with 16 stolen shopping carts, report says
Sgt. Chris Jenkins and his K-9 unit
‘I wasn’t prepared for how much this hurts’ | Loudon Co. hosts service for fallen Sgt.
Tenn. Man arrested
Tennessee man arrested, accused of physically abusing 3-month-old child
17-year-old Zerik Wade
Knoxville teen who escaped DCS custody found after 8 months
As of right now, 29 Hamilton County school teach the Bible-based study school-wide, according...
Chattanooga teacher accused of teaching students “how to torture a Jew”

Latest News

Nirvana Comic Book Store Black History Month display
Knoxville’s Nirvana Comic Book store celebrates Black History Month
The Knoxville Negro Book
How East Tennessee is celebrating Black History Month
Instead of a heartache, Cardiologist Dr. Rahman said it can feel like a heart attack.
Broken hearted? You might need to see a doctor for that
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among...
Dolly Parton to release song off of new album ‘Run Rose Run’