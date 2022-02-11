Advertisement

FBI looking to identify serial bank robbery suspect

The robberies have reportedly happened in Tennessee and Alabama, with three occurring in Knoxville.
FBI Special agents and KCSO deputies are searching for a possible bank robbery suspect.
FBI Special agents and KCSO deputies are searching for a possible bank robbery suspect.(FBI)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect that is believed to be responsible for at least eight bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery.

The suspect has been described as a caucasian male and is approximately 26-40 years old. He is 5′6″ to 5′10″ tall, weighs around 160 to 190 pounds, bald with possibly brown or green eyes, and a short brown trimmed beard, the FBI announced.

He appears to walk with a straight-backed posture with his arms swinging away from his body. The suspect also wears a mask in all the robberies, officials said. The suspect also wears different clothes at each incident, including a 2018 Chattanooga Turkey Trot shirt, a Nashville Predators hat, a University of Alabama face mask, a Champions sweatshirt and a grey “STP” tobaggan.

The following robberies are believed to be committed by the man:

Those with information are asked to call the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at 615-232-7500, the FBI Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751 or the FBI Birmingham Agency at 205-326-6166. Tips can also be submitted on the FBI’s website.

